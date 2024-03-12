"Start doing a better job of holding Kim Mulkey accountable": Shannon Sharpe takes a bold stand against LSU HC's stance on South Carolina-LSU clash

Kim Mulkey received backlash from Shannon Sharpe following her comments after the South Carolina-LSU clash. The Gamecocks extended their unbeaten run to make their record 33-0 as they defeated the Tigers, 79-72, in the SEC Tournament.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson bumped into South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins in the fourth quarter. Things started to get ugly as Gamecocks' forward Kamilla Cardoso rushed to push Johnson on the floor and all the players and staff entered the court.

Expand Tweet

HC Kim Mulkey had some unusual stuff to say about the incident. Instead of calming the situation, she suggested that the LSU player take on someone her own size, instead of Ashlyn Watkins.

Also Read: LSU vs South Carolina fight: Full list of players that got ejected after the heated exchange

Shannon Sharpe's bold stance against HC Mulkey's statements

Mulkey came under fire from Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe following her comments. Sharpe said that South Carolina coach Dawn Staley acted classier for trying to downplay the incident involving one of her players and accused Mulkey of trying to hype the fight up.

"You mean it figuratively, not literally. ‘Oh, we’re gonna fight. We’re gonna fight them tooth and nail. We’re gonna scratch and claw. You give nothing, you allow them to take nothing,’" Sharpe explained.

"But Kim Mulkey, instead of saying, ‘You know what, sometimes when emotion is high, logic is low. And that’s not what women’s college basketball is about.

"Especially, with the love and support the women’s game has received this year, thanks to Caitlin Clark, thanks to USC, like JuJu Watkins, and some of the others.’ But for you to take that stance: ‘I wish Cardoso could’ve pushed Angel Reese.’ … Really?"

Also Read: "If we're trying to protect players, let's protect players": Ole Miss HC Coach Yo calls for rule changes following LSU guard Last Tear-Poa's injury

What did LSU Coach Kim Mulkey say?

After the game, Kim Mulkey addressed the media and said:

"No one wants to be a part of that. No one wants to see that ugliness. But I can tell you this. I wish she would have pushed Angel Reese. Don’t push a kid. You’re 6-8, don’t push somebody that little," Mulkey said via ESPN.

"That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it.”