LSU vs South Carolina fight: Full list of players that got ejected after heated exchange

South Carolina took the SEC Tournament title home on Sunday with a 79-72 win over LSU Tigers. The game was closely contested in the first quarter, but the Gamecocks gained a lead from the second quarter onwards. South Carolina kept the lead till the end except at one point when the Tigers came close with 67-64.

Despite the win, South Carolina's game will always be remembered by the fight that went down in the fourth quarter. Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had stolen the ball from LSU's Flau'jae Johnson. The sophomore guard wrapped her up, which was called an intentional foul by the officials.

As Johnson was walking to the LSU bench, she bumped into South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins. Seeing this, Gamecocks forward, Kamilla Cardoso rushed to push Johnson on the floor. At this point, things got ugly as more players got involved in the tussle, and the coaching staff of both teams rushed in to stop the fight.

Full list of players ejected from South Carolina vs LSU

The fight caused a 20-minute delay and led to the ejection of six players, including Kamilla Cardoso. The others, South Carolina's Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and Sakima Walker, and LSU's Aalyah Del Rosario and Janae Kent, were all ejected for leaving their respective team's bench areas.

Kamilla Cardoso

The 6-foot-7 forward pushing the 5-10 Johnson was the starting point for all chaos. Cardoso is averaging 14.2 points, and 9.6 rebounds along with 2.2 assists per game. She has been instrumental in South Carolina's wins as the leading scorer and rebounder, but her actions could bring in a suspension, per ESPN.

Since there are no games till March Madness, it could mean Kamilla Cardoso would not suit up for at least the first round of the NCAA Tournament and more if the officials deem it necessary. Meanwhile, Cardoso has taken to her Twitter to apologize for the incident.

Chloe Kitts

The sophomore forward played just 14 minutes with six points and four rebounds before being removed. Kitts is averaging 9.3 points with 6.1 rebounds per game this season. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley spoke on her team's actions later:

"For us playing a part in that, that's not who we are. That's not what we're about."

It is unlikely that Kitts and the others from the bench will be suspended from any games since they were not the instigators.

Tessa Johnson

Johnson played 17 minutes and added just four points. The freshman averages 5.9 points with 1.7 rebounds per game. Tessa Johnson was seen rushing to the court to break up the fight, but that is still against the rule which states that any individual who leaves the bench area and enters the playing court will be ejected with no suspension.

Johnson should be back for South Carolina's NCAA Tournament campaign.

Sakima Walker

The senior center played just three minutes before her ejection. She is averaging 2.1 points with 1.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists. Sakima Walker's first season with the Gamecocks has not lived upto what many expected.

After two low-performing seasons with Rutgers, Walker transferred to Northwest Florida State College, a junior college. She led the team to the National Championship averaging 16.7 points in 32 games. That success has not followed her to South Carolina.

Aalyah Del Rosario

Rosario was one of the two players on the LSU bench and with both ejected, the Tigers were only left with its starting five. She played 10 minutes scoring six points and three assists. The freshman center currently averages 5.2 points with 3.8 rebounds per game.

Janae Kent

Kent, the other player on the bench, played 13 minutes and scored three points with one assist. The freshman is averaging 1.7 points with 0.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game while shooting 31.1%.

