The match between LSU and Ole Miss on Saturday took a sad turn following a shocking incident involving LSU guard Last-Tear Poa. With six minutes remaining on the clock, Poa injured her neck during a collision while attempting to take a charge.

Poa's head made contact with the hardwood floor, causing her to lose her conscience and balance as she struggled to stand. Despite the efforts from her teammates and trainers, Poa remained on the ground. As a result, she had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

The incident reignited the discussion about players' safety and the need for rule changes to prevent similar injuries in the future. Ole Miss head coach Yolet McPhe-McCuin called for a revision to block-change rules, highlighting the importance of protecting players in the post-match conference.

"I do think that something has to be done with this whole block-charge thing," McPhee-McCuin said.

"It was unfortunate to see Last-Tear go down. There needs to be a rule and then people won't slide under people. I've seen it happen twice. If we're trying to protect players, then why don't we make a rule?"

Poa is a defensive stalwart for LSU and has been a key player throughout the season for them. Her injury can make a huge impact on LSU's season moving forward. Despite Poa's injury, LSU won the match and advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game.

Poa was taken to the St. Francis Hospital, where she got clean results on the CT scan. This shifts the focus to wider implications for players' welfare in college basketball. The urgency to prioritize safety becomes very important.

Meaning of Last-Tear Poa's absence from LSU

Ole Miss vs. LSU

LSU has encountered several challenges this season, and Last-Tear Poa's injury has just added to it. Due to her injury, Poa's availability for the SEC championship game against South Carolina is uncertain.

Poa's defensive contributions have been invaluable to LSU this season, so her absence is a significant blow for the team.

Poa's injury is not the only blow to LSU. LSU's star freshman Mikaylah Williams is recovering from a foot injury, while Sa'Myah Smith faced a season-ending injury earlier.