Last-Tear Poa injury: What happened to the LSU guard?

The SEC Tournament Semifinals saw a scary injury as junior guard Last-Tear Poa was stretched off the court in the game between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Poa left the game after drawing a charge on Ole Miss' Zakiya Stephenson with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, she hit her head on the court hard and remained on the floor for a few seconds.

Last-Tear Poa would get up and lean on her teammates as she could not regain her balance and when attempting to leave the court on her own power, she laid back down on the court. The LSU trainers and medical staff would tend to her and stabilize her before eventually stretching her off the court.

The SEC Network reported that Poa was able to move her legs. She was transported to the nearby St. Francis Hospital.

The official LSU Tigers women's basketball Twitter account posted that Last-Tear Poa has been officially diagnosed with a concussion and has movement and feeling throughout her body. The expectation is she will be released from the hospital later tonight.

Tigers coach Kim Mullkey discussed the scariness of the situation on the court and how things looked on the court while Poa was down.

How will the LSU Tigers fare without Last-Tear Poa in the lineup going forward?

Concussions in general are a tricky thing to recover from and the LSU Tigers are going to make sure Poa clears all her baselines before returning to court. While she is not putting up unbelievable statistics this year, she plays a significant role for the Tigers.

The team has had one of their toughest games throughout the season thus far, as they are matching up against the undefeated top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday.

With the NCAA Tournament a little more than a week away, the program is likely going to be without Poa for an extended period. Expect the Tigers to make a legitimate run in March Madness as the NCAA Tournament gets closer.

