Olivia Miles injury: What happened to Notre Dame guard?

Olivia Miles, a junior guard for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, has been out for the 2023-24 college basketball season due to a torn ACL suffered last February. However, she has been shooting during the pre-game in uniform, and fans began to speculate if she's close to being seen on the court.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey has said many times that Miles has been making outstanding progress in her road to recovery. But she has stopped short of giving a timeline of her return to the court during the season.

Olivia Miles will not return during the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament or the NCAA Tournament, but we will see if there's any definitive word that comes out about her availability.

The Fighting Irish concluded their regular season and are focused on the postseason as they look to win their first NCAA Championship since 2018.

How will the Notre Dame Fighting Irish do in the postseason without Olivia Miles?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been doing incredibly well this season, showcasing their ability without one of their top players. With a 23-6 record and being fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, the Fighting Irish are in a great position, as they are automatically in the quarterfinals.

While they seem to have a long road to be in the national championship hunt, winning the ACC Tournament would be an outstanding start to the postseason. While Miles is not expected to return, her leadership on the sidelines could make a difference in late and close situations.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Fighting Irish are tied with the Indiana Hoosiers and Utah Utes for the 12th-best odds (+5000) to win the 2024 National Championship. While it's not going to be easy, there should be no counting them out as sleeping giants in the sport.

Even with Olivia Miles not able to play, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be difficult to beat in the postseason.

