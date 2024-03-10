The John R. Wooden Award is given to the most outstanding men's and women's college basketball players. The Los Angeles Athletic Club presents the award in honor of Purdue's 1932 national collegiate basketball's Player of the Year, John Wooden.

The award is selected by a 26-member panel, which selects approximately 20 candidates for Player of the Year and All-American Team honors. These players have been selected based on their contribution and potential in the NBA and WNBA.

Top 5 John R. Wooden Award winners of all time, feat. Caitlin Clark:

5. Zion Williamson

Duke's Zion Williamson became the third freshman to win the John R Wooden Award in the 2018-19 season. Also, this award made him the sixth Wooden Award winner in Duke history, the most of any school. The current New Orleans Pelicans forward averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and 26.0 points per game in the NCAA tournament.

4. Tim Duncan

Hall of Fame, 15x All-Star, 5x NBA Champ, and much more, The Big Fundamental won the award in 1996-97. Playing for the Deamon Deacons, Duncan averaged 20.8 points and 14.7 rebounds. Also, he rejected the chance to become an NBA lottery pick after his sophomore and junior seasons. Ultimately, Duncan finished with 4,764 points in votes cast by national sportscasters and sportswriters.

3. Kevin Durant

The Slim Reaper won the John R. Wooden Award in the 2006-07 season, becoming the second University of Texas freshman to do so. KD led the Big 12 Conference in scoring (25.8 ppg), rebounding (11.1 rpg), blocked shots (67) and double-doubles (20). He received 4,351 points and defeated Greg Oden of Ohio State who had 2,858 points.

2. Caitlin Clark

The NCAA scoring leader and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark received the John R Wooden Award in the 2022-23 season. Furthermore, in her senior campaign, Clark also broke the Big Ten and Iowa records for scoring and assists. She was the first Division-I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in a career.

1. Michael Jordan

Arguably the greatest of all time, "His Airness" won the award in the 1983-84 season when he played for North Carolina. In the same season, he was also presented as the Naismith College Player of the Year. He averaged 17.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.87 steals per game in his three seasons at North Carolina. Jordan was also named to the NCAA All-American First Team in his sophomore and junior college seasons.

