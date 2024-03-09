During the game against Auburn, Angel Reese got injured in the fourth quarter. LSU fans watched their best player need assistance to reach the stationary bike.

None of LSU's starters returned to the game, as LSU won by 30 points. However, Angel Reese, worth $1.7 million (according to On3), stayed on the bench to cheer on her teammates until the game ended.

It occurred in the final 6:40 minutes of the fourth quarter, when Auburn trailed LSU by 37-71. It appeared that she mistakenly stepped on an Auburn player's foot, leading her to favor her left foot and put less pressure on her right.

To recover, Reese quickly made her way to the bike located behind the LSU bench. Angel Reese was wriggling in pain on the sidelines, and it was evident that Kim Mulkey was worried about her injury.

Following her exit from the game and her automatic berth in the tournament semifinal, Reese appeared unconcerned about her injury in a postgame interview with Brooke Weisbrod of SEC Network.

“I’m feeling good. It’s okay,I roll my ankle all the time, so it’s fine,” Reese said.

Her 21st double-double of the season came just before her injury, as she was having another fantastic game for LSU, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 18 points. Kim Mulkey replaced the starters with just under two minutes remaining, and she was back on the bench.

Angel Reese's future, amid the WNBA draft nearing

After Caitlin Clark declared for the WNBA draft, Angel Reese faces increased pressure. Angel Reese is draft-ready, but she has yet to make a formal statement.

However, Angel Reese raised the possibility that she might stay another year to continue her college basketball career in a recent Instagram post.

"DID EVERYTHING THEY SAID I COULD'NT. STAY DOWN 10. #WENOTDONEYET"

The ongoing conversation about Reese's future has gained more traction lately. Reese has accomplished nearly everything at the college level. She has been named SEC Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year.

But the possibility of playing in the WNBA offers Reese a fresh set of chances to show off her abilities on a national platform. It remains to be seen whether she decides for the draft in the coming days.

