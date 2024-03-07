LSU star Angel Reese pens heartfelt letter for $400 million-worth Shaq via latest IG post - “Love you always”

LSU Tigers women's basketball star Angel Reese celebrated NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's 52nd birthday on Wednesday with a heartwarming gesture.

The 'Bayou Barbie' and O'Neill share a strong bond, and Reese also addresses the NBA legend as her uncle. On his 52nd birthday, the LSU star wished him through a video posted on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption.

In her recent Instagram story, Reese shared a TikTok clip of her and the $400 million-worth NBA legend vibing to Cardi B's song 'Put It On Da Floor Again'.

The clip also had two photos of Reese and Shaq edited in as part of a collage. Reese wrote a heartfelt letter for Shaq on his birthday, in the caption, where thanked her for being in her life.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOAT! SUCH A BLESSING TO HAVE AN AMAZING PERSON LIKE YOU IN MY LIFE! LOVE YOU ALWAYS LEGEND! @SHAQ", Reese wrote.

The NBA legend reposted the cute birthday wish by Reese on his Instagram story.

Shaq and Reese first met in February last year when the NBA legend's daughter Me'Arah made an official visit to LSU.

The 'Bayou Barbie' had hosted Me'Arah and had recently met the duo during an LSU football game, where she formally introduced herself to Shaquille O'Neal.

While Me'Arah eventually signed with the Florida Gators, Reese went on to sign a new deal with Reebok, where O'Neal is the second-largest shareholder of the group that owns Reebok.

However, for Reese to get the deal, Shaquille O'Neal laid out a challenge to her. She had to score 20 points and 20 rebounds on the court.

Reese responded with a dominating performance during LSU's 74-59 win against Mississippi State. She recorded 23 points and 26 rebounds and eventually signed a deal with Reebok.

Shaquille O'Neal walks out Angel Reese on her Senior Day

Reese's Senior Day game against Kentucky on Sunday became a memorable affair after Shaquille O'Neal walked her out during the ceremony at halftime.

Shaq and Angel Reese's mother were by her side, showing her support for the LSU star while wearing customized T-shirts that said:

"Bayou Barbie is my favorite senior' in the back."

The four-time NBA champion was an LSU player during his collegiate career. Even after all these years, he still has the utmost loyalty for the team where he began his glorious career befoee transitioning to the NBA.

