Kansas senior Hunter Dickinson gets 100% real on gambling leading to negative social media comments 

Kansas' Hunter Dickinson did not hold back on his thoughts about gambling during an interview. In an X post on Saturday, Dickinson discussed how gambling led to negative social media comments about players. The interview reportedly took place following Kansas’ victory over UCF on Mar. 12 in the Big 12 Tournament.

Ad

“I think with the gambling and everything that’s probably the biggest thing,” Dickinson said. “I don’t understand how you can have props for college players. I think if they got rid of college props, for college players I feel like that would eliminate probably 60-70% DMs I get.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The X post was a response to a tweet about how criticism has fueled Kansas through the positives and negatives. Dickinson has been impressive for Kansas as he leads the Jayhawks with 17.4 ppg and 10.0 rpg, while shooting 52.6% this season. He's been showcasing consistency, scoring double figures in all but two appearances.

Hunter Dickinson reacts to Kansas’ loss and teammate's injury to Arkansas

On Friday, Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson was visibly upset after the Jayhawks' season ended in a 79-72 loss to No. 10 seed Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. The Jayhawks surrendered a 3-point lead with just over three minutes left.

Ad

KJ Adams went down with what looked like a serious injury, forcing him out of the game. Following the setback, Kansas faltered, committing five turnovers in the final minutes and allowing Arkansas to go on a 7-0 run.

“This is really tough,” Dickinson said. “I know how much KJ put into this program. It’s super tough for him to not finish his college career like this.”

Ad

Dickinson, who transferred from Michigan and earned third-team All-American honors, was shaken. Despite a strong effort to erase an 11-point deficit in the second half, Kansas was unable to close out the game. Dickinson was dominant early, scoring 11 points with six rebounds and four assists in the first half. However, he went scoreless in the second half, missing all four of his shot attempts.

“I don’t know what happened,” Dickinson said. “I took good shots, ones I normally make, and they just didn’t fall. It was a fun experience. I made some memories with guys I’ll call brothers for life. I’m really glad I played for Coach Self and for this program.”

Ad

Kansas coach Bill Self confirmed after the game that Adams' injury appeared to be an Achilles issue, while tests were still needed for an official diagnosis. Self was asked whether Adams' injury cost Kansas the game and he noted that the turnovers in the final minutes might have been avoided if Adams had still been on the court.

“We had our chances,” Self said. “But we made too many mistakes down the stretch.”

Kansas Jayhawks had one last chance to extend their season, but unforced errors proved costly. For Self, seeing Adams potentially lose a year on top of the loss was a big blow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here