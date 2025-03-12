Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self has made a bold prediction about five-star commit Darryn Peterson’s impact ahead of his expected arrival in the 2025 class. Speaking ahead of the Big 12 Tournament on Monday, Self was full of expectations for Peterson as he equated his potential impact to Cooper Flagg’s impact with Duke.

“I will tell you this, he's gonna be in the conversation,” Bill Self said about Peterson’s expected impact. “He’s good and do I expect him to have the same impact? If we win at the level that Duke's won at this year, he'll get the lion's share of the credit.”

Peterson is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Prolific Prep who committed to the Kansas Jayhawks in Nov. 2024 as part of the Class of 2025. Coach Self was quick to explain his expectations of Peterson, stating the positive changes that the program could experience because of his arrival.

“He'll be different,” Self said. ”He'll be new and he'll help create an atmosphere and a culture that I'm sure Cooper has helped with Duke in an immense way. I do believe that to be the case.”

Bill Self openly expressed his admiration of the five-star recruit as he spoke highly of Peterson, comparing his scoring and game management to that of Cooper Flagg. The Ohio-born Peterson chose Kansas after offers from Kansas State, Ohio State and USC.

Peterson was a key part of the United States squad at the 2023 FIBA U-16 Americas Championship in Mexico where he averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals with just 18 minutes per game.

Bill Self critical of Utah’s decision to fire Craig Smith before end of the season

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self questioned the firing of Craig Smith from Utah in the middle of the season when he faced the media ahead of the Big 12 Tournament. On Monday, coach Self expressed his displeasure at the sacking when he spoke about the possibility of facing Utah again.

“You know what, I’m not a big fan of any decisions like that being carried out and made while the season’s going on,” Bill Self said. “I don’t know Craig well, but I know him well enough to know he’s a good coach and he’s had great success. He beat our butts.”

On Feb. 15, Utah defeated Kansas 74-67. Just over a week later, coach Smith was dismissed, ending the four-season relationship marked by a 65-62 record and no NCAA Tournament appearances.

Craig Smith was replaced by Josh Eilert at Utah after he previously coached West Virginia on an interim basis. Bill Self then recalled a previous meeting with West Virginia when Eilert was interim coach.

