UCF vs Kansas basketball injury report and predictions, March 12: Latest on Zach Clemence, Mikey Williams, and more

UCF vs Kansas is set to take place at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The No. 14-ranked UCF Knights (17-15) will take on the No. 6-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (20-11) in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Heading into this matchup, the UCF Knights pulled off an unexpectedly dominant 87-72 win over No. 11-ranked Utah in the first round of the tournament. The win earned them a matchup against the Jayhawks, who had a bye in the first round.

A key for UCF vs Kansas will be resiliency. Both teams are dealing with multiple injuries that could impact the game's result.

UCF vs Kansas injuries

Mikey Williams, UCF

Mikey Williams is listed as questionable for this game against Kansas with an undisclosed injury. He has missed UCF's past three games with the injury.

Jaylin Sellers, UCF

Jaylin Sellers went down with a back injury after only three games this season and has not returned. However, he is listed as questionable for this game, so he could return after several inactive months.

Cameron Simpson, UCF

Cameron Simpson is on the roster but has not played this season. He is listed as questionable for this game regardless because of an illness.

Shakeel Moore, Kansas

Shakeel Moore has not appeared in a game for Kansas since mid-February because of a foot injury. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for UCF vs Kansas.

Zach Clemence, Kansas

Zach Clemence last appeared in a game in December. He went down with a groin injury and has been ruled out of this game against UCF.

Noah Shelby, Kansas

Noah Shelby has not appeared in a game all season. He has been out with an undisclosed injury all year.

Elmarko Jackson, Kansas

Elmarko Jackson also has not appeared this season because of an offseason injury. He is out with a knee injury.

UCF vs Kansas prediction

UCF won its last game but had lost two of its previous three to end the regular season. It is a surprise that they have reached this point in the tournament.

Conversely, the Jayhawks, one of the highest seeds in the tournament, are expected to advance at least to the quarterfinals, if not further. They lost a few games to end the regular season, but both were against top 10 teams in Texas Tech and Kansas. As a result, we predict that Kansas will defeat UCF on Wednesday.

Prediction: Kansas 85, UCF 76

