Kansas star Hunter Dickinson creates mystery as he teases teammate AJ Storr on IG : "Time will tell"

Hunter Dickinson isn't done hanging around Kansas just yet. The center, who is coming off of his final season of college eligibility, posted an Instagram story from the Jayhawks' locker room on Friday. He was alongside teammate AJ Storr.

Like Dickinson, Storr's time at Kansas has ended. Storr spent a season at St. John's, Wisconsin and Kansas, and is once again in the transfer portal. Dickinson teased him in his Instagram story, creating mystery around where the guard might transfer.

"Here he is, AJ Storr. Who's the lucky number eight? Time will tell," Dickinson wrote.

What AJ Storr brings in the transfer portal

AJ Storr is looking for a fourth school to take his talents to. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard entered the collegiate level as a three-star recruit and the No. 145 overall prospect in his class. He committed to St. John's and became a contributor.

As a freshman, Storr appeared in 33 games for the Red Storm and established himself as a solid shooter with scoring abilities. He shot 43.4%, including a career-best 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Storr had a standout sophomore season at Wisconsin. He started in all 36 games for the Badgers and nearly doubled his freshman points average for a team-best 16.8 ppg. Storr also reached new heights in rebounding, averaging 3.9 as compared to 1.9 at St. John's. His season led to him being named to the All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Tournament teams.

In his sole season at Kentucky, Storr was unable to recreate the greatness he had at Wisconsin. His minutes dropped to 15.7 per game as he struggled to set up shots. The junior shot career-lows from the field and beyond the arc, and it reflected in his scoring average, as he recorded a career-low 6.1 ppg.

As he seeks a new home for his senior season, Storr will look to replicate the level of success he had at Wisconsin. He struggled in his sole season at Kansas, but Storr has a skill set that could be useful to several top programs.

He is a versatile wing as his size and athleticism make him stand out. The junior's physicality is highlighted in his ability to attack the rim. Storr has proven success from beyond the arc, although he will need to work to return to the career-high 3-point shooting percentage from his season at St. John's. He will also need to improve his scoring efficiency and defensive skills, but he has a high ceiling.

