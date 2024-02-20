Kansas State vs Texas basketball injury report, February 19: Latest on Ques Glover

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Texas Longhorns are getting prepared for their Big 12 Conference game later tonight. The injury report is seemingly clean except for one significant player who has not found his way to the court this year.

Both teams are expected to make the NCAA Tournament, whether as an at-large bid or by winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament, but this is a way to see where they are.

Kansas State vs Texas basketball injury report

Ques Glover, Kansas State

Senior guard Ques Glover has been dealing with a knee injury he suffered in their exhibition game against Emporia State in November last year.

He was expected to make his return as the calendar changed to 2024. But he suffered a setback as Glover reaggravated the injury in practice while attempting to ramp back up his activities.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang discussed Glover's status on Saturday and how things may be turning for the better.

"Ques is getting healthier," Tang said (h/t 247 Sports). "And there are some rehabilitation things that he's doing that will allow him to see where the knee is at and how it will be moving forward. But everything he's doing is rehab-related."

Tang was also asked if he would be able to return and if a redshirt would be on the table.

"I think everything's on the table for him as far as what he's looking at," Tang said. "He's gonna have options both ways and we'll talk about it at the end of the season and decide what's best for him and for our program."

Glover did well last season in 19 games, averaging 24.6 minutes per game. He has been a significant factor for the program as Glover has posted 14.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 steals per game while having a shooting split of 48.0/37.8/84.7 during the 2022-23 season.

While it is possible for Ques Glover to play at some point this season, it is not likely to happen with the regular season winding down.