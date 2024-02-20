3 Best college basketball prop bets for Today, February 19 | L.J. Cryer, Cam Carter and more

The 2023-24 college basketball season is getting closer to the postseason, but there are some outstanding prop bets to make on Monday, Feb. 19. There are a bunch of different bets that we can make throughout the day, but there are three bets that we are locking in on for today's action.

All odds in this article are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, so let's take a deeper dive into the bets we should be locking in for tonight's men's college basketball action.

Best college basketball prop bets for Feb. 19

L.J. Cryer Over 13.5 Points (-125)

The No. 2 Houston Cougars (22-3) are getting prepared for an incredible matchup against the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (20-5), and senior guard L.J. Cryer has been a strong scorer. He only tallied five points in their other game against Iowa State but is averaging 15.3 points this season while shooting 38.5% from the 3-point line.

Cryer is coming off an outing against Texas, where he posted 26 points. Expect to see him continue scoring in tonight's action.

Cam Carter Over 4.5 Rebounds (-120)

Kansas State junior guard Cam Carter has been excellent at crashing the glass throughout the season, as this 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 5.1 rebounds per game. He has been grabbing plenty of rebounds lately, as in his previous three games, he averaged 7.7 rebounds.

Expect the No. 18 Wildcats' defense to force the No. 3 Longhorns to miss shots and Carter to grab rebounds throughout the game.

Tylor Perry Over 21.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-110)

Wildcats senior guard Tylor Perry will be facing off against the Texas Longhorns and should be able to have a massive game for the Kansas State Wildcats. He is averaging 15.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Perry has been a dominant scorer lately, averaging 20.2 points in his previous five games.

Expect to see him completely dominate and get closer to 25 points, plus a bunch of assists and rebounds throughout the game tonight.

