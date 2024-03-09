Kansas vs Houston injury report and predictions, March 9: Latest on Kevin McCullar Jr., Terrance Arceneaux and more

The 14th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are heading to the Fertitta Center to take on the top-ranked Houston Cougars in Big 12 Conference action.

Let's take a look at the availability of these rosters to determine how to approach this game.

Kansas vs Houston injury report

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from the injuries that forced him to be sidelined for two weeks. Moreover, he looks like he is back to his old form. He has played in each of his last two games for the Jayhawks.

McCullar has had a career year, as in 25 games he has a shooting split of 46.0/34.2/80.5 while averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.0 minutes per game. However, he has shown the ability to dominate throughout the year and should continue doing so as the postseason gets closer.

He is expected to suit up for this game.

Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

Sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux has been a solid player in the rotation but suffered a torn Achilles tendon earlier this season and obviously will not return to the court in the 2023–24 season.

He was limited to 11 games this year and averaged 5.5 points, 0.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks in 18.4 minutes per game.

Ramon Walker, Houston

Guard Ramon Walker suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his knee during practice at the end of February and will miss the rest of the season. The Cougars' guard depth has been challenged all season, so this injury is a huge setback to the program.

In 24 games, he averaged 2.0 points, 0.3 steals and 3.0 rebounds off the bench. It affects how coach Kelvin Sampson can implement his rotations going forward with the lack of depth in the backcourt.

Who will win today, Kansas or Houston?

This game will be exciting because these two teams are among the best in college basketball. However, it's difficult to defeat the nation's top squad in their home building.

The Cougars are presently 8.5-point home favorites, and their defensive philosophy of allowing only 57.3 points per game suggests they should be able to cover the spread in this contest.

