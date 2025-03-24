Kasparas Jakucionis stats today: How did Illinois star perform vs Kentucky?

Kasparas Jakucionis and the sixth-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini's season is over. They lost 84-75 to the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

Jakucionis finished the game with 13 points. He shot 5-for-13 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. He struggled with his outside shot, going 2-for-9 from the 3-point area. The freshman guard entered the contest as the team's scoring leader, averaging 15.0 points per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis, who grabbed five rebounds and issued two assists, committed a game-high six turnovers against Kentucky. He also had that same amount of turnovers in Illinois' first-round win over Xavier.

Here are Kasparas Jakucionis' stats from the game against the Kentucky Wildcats:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Kasparas Jakucionis 37 13 5 2 5-13 2-9 1-2 2-3 0 0 4 6

Kylan Boswell and Tomislav Ivisic provide offensive help to Kasparas Jakucionis in loss to Kentucky

Kasparas Jakucionis struggled in the first half of their game against Kentucky, scoring just five points on 2-for-6 shooting. He was also careless with the basketball, committing four turnovers during that period. Illinois kept the game close despite Jakucionis' bad start, trailing Kentucky 37-32 at the break.

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (#4) passes the ball while being guarded by Kentucky guard Otega Oweh (#00) during the second half of their second round NCAA men’s basketball tournament game on March 23, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. Photo: Imagn

The Fighting Illini looked out of sorts to start the second half, with the Wildcats unleashing a 10-0 run to extend Kentucky's lead to 15 points with 17:10 remaining. Illinois made things interesting late in the second half, cutting the deficit to six points with 1:36 left. The Wildcats kept their composure, though, as they booked their place in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

Kylan Boswell led Illinois' offense, scoring a game-high 23 points. He shot 9-of-14 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. He also went 3-of-5 from the free-throw line. It was just the third time this season that Boswell has scored at least 20 points in a game. He previously reached that mark in the games against Iowa and Indiana.

Boswell also got his teammates involved on the offensive end, dishing out a game-high six assists. The last time he issued at least six dimes in a contest was against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Mar. 13, when he recorded seven assists.

Tomislav Ivisic also stepped up for coach Brad Underwood, recording 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ivisic made his presence felt on the defensive end, racking up four blocks and one steal.

