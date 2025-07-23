Kate Harpring, Jerzy Robinson, Kayleigh Heckel & others react as FIBA U19 MVP Saniyah Hall shares favorite moments from World Cup

  • home icon
By Inioluwa
Published Jul 23, 2025 20:08 GMT
Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, Jerzy Robinson, and Kayleigh Heckel. (Images via Instagram @saniyahhall_ @kate_harpring26 @jerzyrobinson and @heckel_kayleigh)
Saniyah Hall and the U.S. U19 women's basketball team captured gold at the 2025 FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup, which concluded on Sunday. The five-star Class of 2026 prospect played a pivotal role in the championship run, earning tournament MVP honors and a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Still soaking in the glory, the No. 1-ranked prospect shared a carousel of photos from the tournament on her official Instagram page on Wednesday. The post featured snapshots from the team's trophy celebration, as well as pre-game and in-game moments. She simply captioned it:

"Brought it home 🙂‍↔️ #2x."
As expected, the post drew plenty of attention, especially from her teammates, including Kate Harpring, Jerzy Robinson, and Kayleigh Heckel, who chimed in with different comments.

"MVPPP," Harpring wrote.
"u niceeee twinnnn," Robinson added.
"SANIYAH HALLLLLL I MISS U ALREADY🥺❤️," Kayleigh Heckel said.

Maddyn Greenway, Emilee Skinner, and Addison Bjorn, who were also part of the team, dropped comments on the post.

"Mvppp," Bjorn wrote.
"AWEE SANIYAHHH," said Maddyn Greenway.
"MVP 😝," Skinner added.

Some fans joined in the interaction, dropping different comments on the post.

"Congratulations MVP & 🥇Outstanding Performance on the 🌎 stage 🇺🇸🏀🇺🇸🏀 #6 is the 🐐," one fan said.
"So proud of you! Knew you was that from day 1 ❤️❤️❤️," said another.
Kate Harpring, Jerzy Robinson, Kayleigh Heckel &amp; others react as FIBA U19 MVP Saniyah Hall shares favorite moments from World Cup. (Images via Instagram @saniyahhall_)
Team USA dominated throughout the entire tournament, going unbeaten and capping it off with an 88-76 win over Australia in the final. Saniyah Hall stood out from start to finish, averaging 19.9 points per game, the third-highest scoring average in the tournament.

She also filled the stat sheets with averages of 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.9 steals per game.

Hall is no stranger to success on the international stage. This latest gold medal marks her second with Team USA, winning at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary.

Hall is gearing up for her final year of high school basketball, which she'll be playing at SPIRE Academy. She's already drawing serious attention from top college programs across the country. With her talent and resume, it's no surprise that schools are lining up for a shot at landing her.

Which college program has the highest chance of securing Saniyah Hall's commitment?

Saniyah Hall is easily one of the most sought-after high school players in the country right now. The 6-foot guard has already racked up 24 college offers. This includes offers from top college programs like North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Kentucky, Miami, UCLA, LSU and Virginia Tech.

According to On3's recruitment prediction model, South Carolina currently leads the race to land Saniyah Hall, with a 34.6% chance of securing her commitment. North Carolina follows closely behind with a 30.3% chance.

Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

