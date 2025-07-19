Saniyah Hall, Kayleigh Heckel & Sienna Betts shine vs France as USA sets record for longest FIBA U19 Women’s WC winning streak

  • home icon
By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jul 19, 2025 18:17 GMT
Syndication: Canton Repository - Source: Imagn
Saniyah Hall, Kayleigh Heckel and Sienna Betts played a vital role in the USA’s record-setting win over France to book their place in the semifinal of the tournament.

The United States recorded a 70-65 victory, taking their 26th straight win in the competition, the longest such streak in the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup history, dating back to 2019.

Saniyah Hall led the squad with six first-quarter points, while Sienna Betts and Kayleigh Heckel added four points apiece.

Hall ended the first half with 16 points as the USA took a 38-32 lead into halftime, and she continued her fine form in the second half, ending the game with 26 points to lead the entire team in scoring while adding 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

“It got tricky, but we stayed together. We listened to our coaches, and we played together as a team to come up with this win,” Hall said. “We want the gold medal, so we did whatever it took out there on the court.”
Betts contributed double-doubles with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Heckel had 13 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

The USA will take on Spain in Saturday’s semifinal with game time set for 2 p.m. ET. Both teams met two years ago in the final, when Spain almost pulled off a surprise win.

The United States will hope to extend their winning streak to 27 games, extending their dominance in this event. The Americans have won nine of the last 10 editions of this competition, including the last three.

Saniyah Hall grateful to be part of 2025 USA women's U19 national team

Saniyah Hall is a highly rated high school prospect who plays for Montverde Academy.

Speaking at the World Cup, where she has been one of the team’s best performers, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“I was definitely grateful to have my name being called. I felt really excited,” Hall said. “I was thinking, ‘I made it, so now it's time to get to work.”

Hall also spoke about the expectation of winning the competition, noting that this team must keep the streak going.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
