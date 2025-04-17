Where does Sienna Betts rank in ESPN's final 2025 class rankings?

Sienna Betts finished her high school career ranked No. 2 in ESPN's final rankings for the Class of 2025.

"Betts is the prototypical new age 5-player, able to compete away from the paint, maneuver ball screens defensively in several different coverages and occasionally switch onto a perimeter player and defend without fouling," ESPN's Shane Lafling wrote on Wednesday. "Betts uses her tall, broad and strong frame to change shots anywhere within 15 feet of the rim, and carve out massive space for rebounding."

Betts is a 6-foot-4 forward from Grandview High School (Colorado) and held the No. 2 spot the entire season. In her senior season, she averaged 23.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 blocks and 2.2 steals per game. Betts finished her high school career with over 2,000 points and set state records for rebounds and double-doubles.

She led Grandview to a 25-3 record and its third Colorado Class 6A state championship in four years. Betts was also named the 2025 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year for her all-around performance both on and off the court.

At the 2025 McDonald's All-American Girls Game, Betts earned MVP honors. She helped the West team to a 104-82 victory over the East. She recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Betts has signed with UCLA. She is set to join her sister, former No. 1 recruit Lauren Betts, in the fall.

In ESPN's updated rankings, Jasmine Davidson (USC) claimed the No. 1 spot. Aaliyah Chavez (Oklahoma), who held the top position all year and won both the Naismith and Gatorade National Player of the Year awards, dropped to No. 3.

Sienna Betts performs exceptionally at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

At the 2025 Women's Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Sienna Betts played an important part for Team USA. Betts led her team to a 90-78 victory against the World Select. She recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and five steals, finishing the game with the highest player efficiency rating of 24.0.

With Team World leading in the fourth quarter, Betts contributed to the late 13-2 run, which ultimately sealed the win. Jasmine Davidson had a solid performance, amassing 17 points and seven assists.

Team World was led by Ayla McDowell's 15 points. Saffron Shiels had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Sarah Cisse finished with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

