Jazzy Davidson reacts in one word as USC commit claims No. 1 spot over Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts

Aaliyah Chavez may have been the No. 1 prospect the entire year, but Jazzy Davidson has now taken her spot in the ESPNW 100. The five-star small forward for Clackamas was previously the No. 3 prospect from the Class of 2025 before climbing up two ranks as the new No. 1 on Wednesday. Chavez held the No. 1 rank, while Sienna Betts was the previous No. 2.

ESPN's final rankings for the Class of 2025 are out, which means Jazzy Davidson, who has committed to USC, will end her high school career as the No. 1. Davidson soon reacted to the rankings.

"Grateful!" she tweeted on Wednesday.

The new rankings came just days after last Saturday's Nike Hoop Summit, where Davidson led Team USA to an 88–78 win over Team World. She had 17 points, six assists, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks, while Chavez, known as her class's most prolific scorer, had an off night with just 10 points.

Davidson backs her No. 1 ranking in her senior season with her stats, averaging 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. She was also named the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, winning the award for four straight years.

She also has some championship glory in her high school career, winning the Class 6A state championship in 2023, but failing to win it in 2025. She is also a McDonald's All-American. She was also a finalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year award, though it was won by Aaliyah Chavez, who remains the No. 1 in the other ranking sites like On3 and 247Sports.

Jazzy Davidson and Clackamas ended season in disappointment

Jazzy Davidson led Clackamas to a 27-3 overall record and was undefeated with a 13-0 record in the 6A Mt. Hood League. However, they ended their season in disappointment as they lost in the finals for a state championship.

Clackamas entered the 2025 OSAA girls basketball state championships as the clear favorite, though the team entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed. However, it dominated No. 4 seed McMinnville, 60–29, before demolishing No. 1 seed Jefferson by 20 points, 77–57.

However, as the Clackamas entered the state final, they took on No. 3 seed Tualatin. The game was very close, but the Tualatin Timberwolves pulled off the upset, winning 63–58 against Davidson and crew.

