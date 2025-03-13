WATCH: USC commit Jazzy Davidson drops 26 points on McMinnville in 60-29 blowout win

Five-star USC signee Jazzy Davidson has been the best player for the Clackamas Cavaliers this season, with the combo guard being ranked No. 2 overall by the On3 Industry Rankings. She showed many why during the 2025 OSAA Girls Basketball 6A state quarterfinal against McMinnville on Wednesday with a double-double performance.

Regarded as the best player in Oregon, Davidson dropped 26 points and 10 rebounds, with four assists during a 60-29 win over McMinnville.

McMinnville entered the playoff game as a higher seed than Clackamas, being the No. 4 seed, while Jazzy Davidson and crew were seeded at No. 5. They will next face No. 1 seed Jefferson on Friday at the Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon.

Clackamas (30-2) has been red-hot and is on a 29-game winning streak. The Cavaliers' only losses came to nationally ranked teams like Archbishop Mitty and Bishop McNamara. They won the 6A Mt. Hood Division in Oregon with a 16-0 record.

The combo guard is second only to No. 1-ranked Aaliyah Chavez in the rankings, although she already knows where she is going, unlike Chavez, as she has already signed her letter of intent with USC. The two will be playing together for the West during the McDonald's All-American Game in New York City on April 1.

Jazzy Davidson named Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist

Meanwhile, as Jazzy Davidson is trying to win another state championship for the Clackamas Cavaliers, she also has a chance to add another feather to her cap. The three-time Oregon Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year has been named one of the 25 finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.

Players such as Caitlin Clark, Candance Parker, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins have all won the award. However, she has some stiff competition as Aaliyah Chavez of Texas and Colorado's Sienna Betts are also in the running.

The McDonald's All-American averaged 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks this season and is also a Naismith Trophy finalist along with Betts and Chavez.

