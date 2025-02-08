"UCLA sisters gonna be hard to stop": Hoops fans react to Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts breaking a Colorado high school basketball record

Five-star power forward Sienna Betts, ranked No. 2 overall by 247Sports from the Class of 2025, is just counting the days until she can join her sister, center Lauren Betts, at UCLA. For now, she is playing for Grandview High School, Colorado, and aiming for a state title. On Wednesday, she led her team to victory and even broke the high school state record for most rebounds.

Her record-breaking performance has fans talking, especially with her teaming up with Lauren at UCLA soon.

"I'm a Gamecocks fan but damn UCLA sisters gonna be hard to stop in the paint next season...." said one South Carolina fan.

"🤦🏽‍♂️ the new team to beat UCLA. Next season is going to be crazy," said another person.

"UCLA going to be stacked for a few years," added another.

Meanwhile, others were just complimenting her for a stellar performance.

"Yeahhh sienna!!," said one commenter.

"See straight dawg, she don’t have to miss her layups 5 times to pat stats," added another.

"Them boards mean Everything 😈🔥✨," another fan said.

Fans react to Sienna Betts' record-breaking game (Source: Instagram/overtimeselect)

With 1,343 total rebounds and counting, Sienna Betts now holds the Colorado state record for most rebounds, the former record holder, Ashten Prechtel, had 1,336 career rebounds before she graduated in 2019.

Coming into the game, Betts just needed eight to surpass the former record holder, and she did so with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. The game was paused for several minutes so they could celebrate the record achievement. Grandview dominantly won that game too, 72-22, scoring 21 points in the game, with teammate Ava Chang, a sophomore, having a game-high 25 points.

Sienna Betts and her coach talk about her record-breaking game

Sienna Betts had previously passed her sister Lauren, who had 980 total rebounds in her high school career, as well as Grandview alumnus Michaela Onyenwere, who had 1,061 total rebounds in her career. She spoke with The Sentinel after the game.

“Honestly, it’s not like I’m going out and trying to get all these rebounds,” she said after the game. “I think I get lucky with my positioning or I read the shot and I’m in the right spot. I feel like it’s just a part of my game and something I pride myself on. …It’s a big honor.”

Her coach, Josh Ulitzky, praised her after her record-breaking performance.

“I think it’s a pretty special accomplishment. This kid has done it against national competition because we’ve traveled every year and gone against some of the best teams around. …Rebounding is a tough job, but it’s something she prides herself on." he told The Sentinel.

With her heading to UCLA, it is no wonder that fans can see her and her older sister Lauren dominating the boards together.

