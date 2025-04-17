Aaliyah Chavez shares 3-word post as she falls down the pecking order in the ESPNW100 list

Five-star Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez may be listed as the No. 1-ranked prospect from the Class of 2025 by several big websites like On3 and 247Sports, but ESPN does not think so anymore.

The ESPNW100 list has been updated, and Chavez, who led her team to a state championship, was demoted to No. 2, with Jazzy Davidson of Clackamas now the new No. 1 on Wednesday.

Soon after ESPN updated its girls' high school basketball rankings for the final time this season, Chavez posted a quote from Asgard Hoops' Michael T. White that reaffirmed what many other experts agree on. This is because many experts believe Chavez is the true No. 1 from her class.

"NOT DONE YET!!," said Aaliyah Chavez.

"One of the best this generation, Period," White said regarding Chavez.

Much like Chavez, Jazzy Davidson also had a phenomenal run this season, winning her team a state title while also being named a McDonald's All-American.

During the Nike Hoop Summit last Saturday, Davidson had an impressive showing, with 17 points (a game high), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

ESPN explained its decision to turn Davidson into the new No. 1 prospect:

"Davidson is the most complete player in this class. A floor general who makes others better, she is comfortable in the lead guard spot and taking over the scoring. She is long and bouncy at 6-1, glides to the rim and elevates gracefully when attacking," ESPN said.

She has extensive playmaking experience, and is used to the pressures that come with the role. Davidson is also a high-assist player who rebounds very well for a guard. She has a high IQ when it comes to cutting and moving without the ball and finding post ups and easy slashing opportunities to score."

Aaliyah Chavez achieved a lot in her high school career

Aaliyah Chavez may not be ESPN's No. 1 anymore, but that does not take away from what she has achieved this year, including being named Gatorade's National Player of the Year.

She was also named the Naismith National Player of the Year, the Sports Illustrated Player of the Year, and the MaxPreps Player of the Year.

In terms of championships, Chavez has led the CyFair Elite to two straight Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles and has led Monterey to its first state championship. She was also named an All-American for both McDonald's and the Jordan Brand Classic.

