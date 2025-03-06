Naismith All-American high school girls team: Jazzy Davidson, Aaliyah Chavez and more make first team

The best high school girls basketball players made their way on the Naismith All-American teams, which was released Wednesday. Aliyah Chavez, Seinna Betts and Jazzy Davidson made the first team.

Chavez, the best-ranked prospect in the country in the 2025 class, led Monterey High School to a Texas state championship this season and finished her career with 4,777 points, 1,272 rebounds and 765 assists. She is uncommitted.

Jazzy Davidson, a USC signee, was named the Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year and was also selected to the McDonald's All-American team.

The first team was rounded off with junior guard Saniyah Hall, sophomore point guard Kaleena Smith and senior forward Sienna Betts.

Hall is the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class, according to ESPN and On3 (giving her a 94.43 rating). Smith is ESPN's No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class. Betts, a 6-4 forward, is a UCLA signee who is ranked No. 2 by ESPN and No. 3 by On3.

Jazzy Davidson chose the USC Trojans over UCLA and Connecticut

Jazzy Davidson, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2025, is ranked No. 3 by ESPN. The 6-1 guard has received offers from programs such as UCLA, Connecticut, Duke and Tennessee.

However, Davidson chose to sign with the USC Trojans. She committed to the program in September after taking a visit in February. That visit proved to be enough she committed to the program without going back to the Trojans' campus.

She spoke about the visit to USC and had nothing but nice things to say about the Lindsay Gottlieb-led team.

"(My visit to USC) was 10 out of 10," Davidson said, according to On3. " It was perfect. The campus is beautiful. It’s a great school educationally, which is really important to me. I met the players, and JuJu (Watkins) was my host, so just getting to meet her and getting to know the players was really cool. It’s a really cool family environment."

Jazzy Davidson is ranked No. 2 in the country and is the best combo guard in the Class of 2025 by On3. She is also the best overall recruit from the state of Oregon.

