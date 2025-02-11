Aaliyah Chavez's mom shares 3-word reaction as the No. 1 WBB prospect chases top honor at high school playoffs

The reason why No. 1-ranked senior Aaliyah Chavez chose to stay at Lubbock and play for the Monterey Lady Plainsmen is to win a state title for her hometown team. With the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships kicking off last Monday, the uncommitted point guard had the chance to hold the coveted Golden Ball, which she is aiming for, as shared by her mom, Andrea.

"Gold Ball Chasing," Andrea Chavez said in her Instagram stories caption.

Aaliyah Chavez's mom shows off coveted Golden Ball wiuth her daughters (Source: Instagram/ dreachavez)

Aaliyah Chavez reacted to her mom's video with her own Instagram story with a couple of emojis.

Trending

Aaliyah Chavez shares mom Andrea Chavez's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/ the__aaliyah_chavez)

Chavez has already made it past the first round, leading the Monterey Lady Plainsmen to an 83-26 win over the Memorial Mavericks on Monday.

Aaliyah Chavez finished the game with 25 points, eight assists, eight steals, six rebounds and three blocks. Meanwhile, Arianna Johnson added 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for the Lady Plainsmen. Chavez's co-captain, Ambrosia Cole, had 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals.

They will next take on the No. 1 ranked team in their division, the Burges Mustangs, on Feb. 13. The Mustangs defeated El Paso Bel Air 50-49 on Monday. and they will have to find a way to contain Chavez.

Aaliyah Chavez's coach praised the team for defensive effort during 1st round playoff win

After that first round playoff win, Monterey coach Jill Schneider praised her team for their defense on Monday,

“We can play such great defense when we decide to, and when we’re invested,” she told Hub City Preps. “(Monday), we played hard, sticky defense from the start."

"We’ve been progressively getting more intense. It just feels like sometimes we take an evening off on the defensive end. But we didn’t (Monday), and I’m hoping that’s something that we can look forward to being part of our personality in the playoffs,” she added.

“We’re a playoff team, and we knew we were going to be a playoff team. ‘How deep are we going to go?’ You have to practice that part; sometimes we don’t do it consistently. But our practices have been so much different for about the last 2-3 weeks, and our defensive intensity has increased."

If Aaliyah Chavez & Co. beat Burges, they'll head to the regional semifinals and after that, the regional finals. The winners of the two regional finals games will then take on one another for the State Championship game on March 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback