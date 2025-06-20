Kayleigh Heckel celebrates Team USA picks with heartfelt message as Miles, Hidalgo headline star-studded roster

UConn Huskies guard Kayleigh Heckel shared support and excitement for the athletes representing Team USA in the upcoming Women's AmeriCup. USA Basketball announced the 12-member team roster, including Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, on Thursday.

The AmeriCup will start in Santiago, Chile, next week and run till July 6, Team USA will begin their tournament against the host, Chile, on June 28.

Heckel, a USC transfer who committed to UConn last month, reposted the team announcement by @usabasketball on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Awwww so many of my girls."

Screenshot via Instagram (@heckel_kayleigh/IG)

LSU standout and national champion Flau'jae Johnson, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, TCU's Olivia Miles, Iowa State's Audi Crooks and Iowa's Hannah Stuelke are just a few of the notable names on the team.

Kayleigh Heckel earns invite to 2025 USA Basketball U19 national trials

Kayleigh Heckel might not be on the Team USA senior national team roster, but she was invited to the 2025 USA Basketball U19 team trials.

On June 5, Cori Close, the chair of Team USA's junior selection committee, announced the list of 27 athletes who will participate in the tryouts, which began Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

"These young women have a wealth of experience with USA Basketball and I can’t wait to see what they bring to the trials," Close said. "The FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup always provides great competition and challenges, and we look forward to selecting an outstanding roster and representing this country to the best of our ability this summer."

Heckel shared some photos and clips from the trials on her Instagram story.

Heckel posted on Instagram story (@heckel_kayleigh/IG)

The tryouts will determine the final 12-member roster that will represent the United States at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in the Czech Republic from July 12-20.

Besides Kayleigh Heckel, Jordan Lee, Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez and Bella Flemings are some of the top players who received invites to the trials.

