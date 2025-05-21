Kayleigh Heckel sends clear message following major transfer portal move to Geno Auriemma's UConn

Former USC Trojans guard Kayleigh Heckel has joined Geno Auriemma's program through the transfer portal. She announced her commitment to the NCAA champions via an Instagram post on Tuesday, taking up the last available scholarship spot on the roster. The UConn Huskies hosted Heckel for an official visit last month alongside Serah Williams.

The 5-foot-9 guard, a top 15 national recruit and 2024 McDonald's All-American, mostly came off the bench her freshman season, averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 assists, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals at 45.9 percent efficiency.

"K9 by name, husky by nature. see you in storrs! go huskiesss💙🤍 #committed #backhome #blessed," she captioned her IG post.

Much of USC's offensive load was spearheaded by JuJu Watkins last season. However, in the regular season, Kayleigh Heckel dropped five games with double-digit scoring. She also stepped up when the Trojans lost Watkins to an injury early in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Heckel scored a post-season-high 13 points, making 5 of 7 from the floor, and had six assists against Mississippi State. She then scored eight points in a win over Kansas State and five points in the loss to Geno Auriemma's team. Heckel added five points in USC's win over UConn on Dec. 21 at the XL Center.

What does Kayleigh Heckel's transfer bring to Geno Auriemma's team?

Kayleigh Heckel joined the college circuit after leading Long Island Lutheran High School to national prominence and was the 2022-23 MaxPreps New York High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Her versatility and leadership will benefit Geno Auriemma's roster.

UConn had four players capable of handling the ball during the regular season, aiding their 82-59 victory over South Carolina in the NCAA championship game.

With the departure of Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen, Heckel provides essential depth and will back up KK Arnold, who has an expanded role this season. She has three years of eligibility left.

