“UConn dominates the W”: Fans react as Geno Auriemma’s 15 hoopers feat. Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart and more make WNBA opening day squads

Geno Auriemma's imprint on women's basketball stretches to the WNBA as Paige Bueckers made her much-anticipated league debut on Friday night. The UConn Huskies wished good luck to their former players who made the opening day squads for their WNBA teams in the 2025 season on Instagram, including Bueckers and Breanna Stewart.

The Huskies shared the complete list, posting an image of the 15 UConn players who will suit up in the world's top professional women's basketball league on opening day.

Other former UConn players who made the list are Moriah Jefferson, Kia Nurse, Tina Charles, Bria Hartley, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Tiffany Hayes, Kiah Stokes, Azura Stevens, Napheesa Collier, Katie Lou Samuelson, Gabby Williams, Stefanie Dolson, and Aaliyah Edwards.

Fans reacted to UConn's Instagram post, which has garnered over 27,000 likes.

College hoops fans reacted to the UConn Huskies' post. Source: Instagram/@uconnwbb

"UConn dominates the W," one fan wrote.

"Damn 10 percent of the league from one school," another fan pointed out.

"10 percent of the league players are UConn Huskies alum... proud to be such a fan to an amazing program," one fan replied.

"There needs to be a UCONN vs. EVERYBODY game at this point," another fan chimed in.

"Honestly I'll take this roster vs the rest of the league," one fan shared.

"Imagine this being a WNBA team roster, they going undefeated," another fan posted.

Paige Bueckers set to make WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings

All eyes are on Paige Bueckers on Friday night as she makes her much-awaited regular-season debut for the Dallas Wings in their game against the Minnesota Lynx. Bueckers enters the 2025 WNBA season with high expectations after the Wings made her the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (#5) warms up before the WNBA game against the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center. Photo: Imagn

Paige Bueckers embarks on the next step in her basketball career after winning the national championship in her final year with the UConn Huskies. She helped Geno Auriemma win his 12th NCAA title, averaging 24.8 points in this year's Big Dance.

Bueckers has played two preseason games for Dallas. She recorded 10 points, four rebounds and one assist in the Wings' 112-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in their preseason opener. She followed that up with a 15-point performance in Dallas' 119-52 win over the Toyota Antelopes.

