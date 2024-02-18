"Keep attacking me": John Calipari urges the media to leave Kentucky players alone post a much-needed win over Auburn amid struggles

The Kentucky Wildcats, who have been struggling this season, managed to pull off a 70-59 victory against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night. They also ended the Tigers' impressive 16-game home-winning streak.

The Wildcats showed determination and gave Auburn a hard time on the court. They held Auburn to just 30.9% shooting throughout the game.

In the press conference following the game, Kentucky head coach John Calipari has a message for the fans and media. John Calipari asked supporters to direct any criticism solely toward him and leave his players alone.

"Please just leave my players. Let them be young and learn and keep attacking me. I may be worst in the country. Just attack me and leave these kids alone," Calipari said.

Expand Tweet

Despite rumors of his potential firing, he is committed to protecting his players from needless criticism. He wants players to concentrate on their performance on the court and avoid distractions.

Top performers in Kentucky's surprising win against Auburn

Ole Miss v Kentucky

There were some amazing performances from Kentucky's players that played a huge role in their victory. Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats with 22 points.

Also Read: WATCH: Kentucky Wildcats crew picks $161,000 NIL-valued Reed Sheppard to plan the “most perfect date night.”

Aduo Thiro also made a valuable contribution to the game. He scored 14 points and eight rebounds for his team. On the other side, Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara led the scoring for the Auburn Tigers with 14 points each.

Kentucky's overall record is 18-7, and its conference record is 8-4. Kentucky remains a contender in the Southeastern Conference battle. They average 88.9 points and 38.7 rebounds per game, with a field goal percentage of 48.8%.

Future of John Calipari with Kentucky Wildcats

The question arises regarding the future of John Calipari as their head coach. There has been a rumor lately about him getting dismissed due to Kentucky's unsatisfactory performance this season.

Despite everything, Calipari's leadership and commitment to the team's success have been reaffirmed by the victory against the Auburn Tigers. There is also no denying the fact that he will be closely watched for the remainder of the season.

There have also been rumors of interest from the Sacramento Kings. Amid all the rumors, John Calipari's focus should remain on leading the Wildcats to further success in the NCAA tournament.

Also Read: John Calipari vs John Chaney: A statistical comparison

Do you think John Calipari should be trusted to take charge of the Kentucky Wildcats for the remainder of the season? Let us know in the comment section.