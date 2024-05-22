“Keep going Young”: Lakers star LeBron James backs son Bryce James’ standout performance at EYBL Session 3

Bryce James has been putting out impressive performances with SFG at the ongoing Nike EYBL. During the tip-off against the Nitrates on Saturday, James scored 21 points on a 5-for-9 shooting from the three-point range.

Proud father LeBron James reposted the highlights of Bryce's performances at the EYBL with the caption:

"Keep going Young"

LeBron James often reposts his son's game highlights to his Instagram. He was seen in attendance at the games and even coached the team in one instance.

LeBron James was not the only famous NBA legend at the games as Carmelo Anthony was also seen supporting his son Kiyan Anthony, who plays for Team Melo. Bryce's team, SFG, won 71-65 against Kiyan and his team.

Other members of the James family in attendance included his wife, Savanna and mother, Gloria James.

"I’m in my happy place when I’m in a gym watching my grandson playing the game “the right way” alongside his Strive For Greatness 🚀 teammates. @_justbryce @_teamstriveforgreatness_," Gloria said in an Instagram post.

Bryce James: profile and recruitment prospects

Bryce James, who plays for Sierra Canyon, still has one more year in high school before he moves to college. The four-star prospect has received offers from Duquesne and Ohio State. James is ranked No. 148 overall and No. 18 in California in the 2025 recruiting class.

In a scouting report, Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said:

"Bryce James ... like his older brother Bronny, he’s under the microscope. Bryce needs to be given time and space to run his own race, though. He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set.

"He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups. His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game. Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman, but is still just growing into his body a bit and so far from a finished product."

Despite his underdeveloped skills, Bryce James has a better ceiling in the NBA because of his size, if he developed his skills during his remaining years in high school and college.

