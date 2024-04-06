Kelsey Plum, LeBron James and other celebs react to Aaliyah Edwards’ controversial foul vs Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall ft. Angel Reese

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the UConn Huskies 71-69 on Friday and advanced to the NCAA Championship game. However, the game was not without controversy as an offensive foul call in the final four seconds ripped the Huskies off any chance of salvaging a win.

At 0:04 with 70-69 on the scoreboard, UConn was in possession of the ball, when the officials called Aliyah Edwards, for an illegal screening after colliding with Iowa's Gabbie Marshall. A foul was called, and a timeout followed. This call sent the internet into a spiral as many fans, including some celebrities, took to X to call out the officials.

LeBron James was one of the first to post a tweet of his thoughts, followed by other basketball players like Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese and Michaela Onyenwere.

Former UConn players, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi were hosting "The Bird & Taurasi Show," as Breanna Stewart also joined in. All the stars named it a "terrible call."

Angel Reese tweeted:

"Wait was that screen not set clean?"

Actress Gabrielle Union was also frustrated at how the game ended and she wrote:

"I hate the end of that game. That's a damn shame. Iowa came to play and so did UConn. That's absolutely NOT how you determine a game like this."

Football stars Micah Parsons and Josh Reynolds tweeted their commentary as well.

"Nah they rigging this!! You can not call that!!" Parsons tweeted.

"Legitimately one of the worst offensive foul calls I’ve ever seen… Let alone with 4 seconds left & the game on the line. Feel sick for Aaliyah Edwards & UCONN. There’s just no world where this is a moving screen. Brutal," Reynolds wrote.

Iowa takes home the win as UConn gives a tough competition

UConn tipped the game in its favor from the first buzzer and closed halftime with 32-26. The Huskies' Nika Muhl did an excellent job at containing Caitlin Clark as she only scored six points in the first half.

However, Iowa closed in during the third quarter and took a definitive lead in the fourth. The incident in the final four seconds rattled the Huskies and they could not comeback despite having just a one-point difference. Clark's free throw at three seconds sealed the game in Iowa's favor.

It was a slow night for Caitlin Clark as she scored 21 points and took nine rebounds and seven assists. Hannah Stuelke was the star as she has 23 points and three rebounds. While Gabbie Marshall did not make a dent on the scoreboard, her defense was extremely crucial for containing Paige Bueckers.

In the post-game conference, Clark said:

“I thought my teammates stepped up did a really good job, made some big baskets when we needed it. I couldn’t be more proud of them. It takes all five of us." (via ESPN)

"We got some good looks. They just didn’t go in. And sometimes that’s just what happens," Clark added. "We missed some easy bunnies around the rim. But I think the best thing about our group is we went into the locker room at halftime and it wasn’t, like, oh, come on, you’ve got to make shots. It was, no, stop turning the ball over and you’re going to be perfectly fine.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship game on Sunday, 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC.

