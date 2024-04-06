Top 10 Aliyah Edwards - Gabbie Marshall foul memes cracking up internet after Iowa's final four win

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the UConn Huskies 71-69 and advanced to the title game for the second year in a row. This win was hard fought, as Iowa trailed behind for the entire first half.

The second half was closely contested, with the Hawkeyes maintaining a slight edge. However, the Huskies caught on towards the end. In a vital moment, with the score at 69-70 and only 0:04 seconds remaining, an offensive foul was called on Aliyah Edwards for making contact with Gabbie Marshall.

A subsequent foul on Paige Bueckers in the final three seconds pushed Iowa to the final score. Fans were frustrated at the referees' calls and have expressed their vexation through memes. Here are the top picks.

Top 10 Aliyah Edwards - Gabbie Marshall foul memes after Iowa takes the win

#10. Watching the game change in the final seconds

Many UConn fans were angry at the Aliyah Edwards foul and frustrated that the officials made an unnecessary call.

#9. Got to ensure the final showdown

Some claimed that this was all rigged to ensure that Caitlin Clark had her moment in the finals.

#8 All down to the dough in the end

There is speculation among some fans that the referees were bribed - a sentiment that is being expressed by players like Rudy Gobert in the NBA as well.

#7 Justice for Aliyah Edwards

This was Edwards' final year with UConn, and fans were eager to see her in the finals. Their frustration still lingers with the referees.

#6 Can't take this anymore!!

For the Huskies nation who have been waiting for this moment for a long time, this call was particularly difficult to accept.

#5 For one last time

The sentiment echoes, once more placing the blame on the referees for supposedly ensuring that Clark, with this being her last season with Iowa, gets her moment to shine.

#4. When the world comes together

From fans to celebrities, everyone expressed their displeasure on X with many coming to Aliyah Edwards' defense.

#3. The silent superstar

Fans are making quips about Gabbie Marshall's role in the win, noting how she quickly acted on the moving screen contact to make the call.

#2 Drama queen!!

Meanwhile, some fans are suggesting that Gabbie's move might have been a bit of a flop, literally, to make sure the odds tilted in Iowa's favor.

#1 Was this all just a script?

The overall consensus on the internet suggests that many believe the call was entirely scripted to ensure that the Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the finals.

Iowa will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Championship at 7 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and will be broadcast on ABC.

