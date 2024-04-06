"That call sucked": CBB analyst Andraya Carter on UConn's foul in dying moments of Final Four clash against Caitlin Clark's Iowa 

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are a step closer to realizing their national championship dreams. After a nail-biting Final Four showdown against the UConn Huskies, the Hawkeyes managed to emerge victorious with a 71-69 final score and will now take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks for the national title.

However, the dying seconds of the Iowa versus UConn game proved to be the most controversial memory of the night. With the Huskies in possession, Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul for illegal screening. The play involved Iowa's Gabbie Marshall as Paige Bueckers was lining up for a shot following a pass.

This killed all the momentum that the Huskies had built. With just three seconds left, Caitlin Clark's team got the possession back on the court, thus advancing to this year's Finals. College basketball analyst Andraya Carter was visibly upset with this call and made her thoughts known post-game:

She said:

"I hated the call. You got to give Gabbie Marshall credit for trying to fight over the screen. That's what drew the refs attention in. But to me, now that final play, it's not about Iowa's defense. It's about the call that the referee made. Maybe there was a slight lean. Maybe Aaliyah Edwards' elbow was slightly out.

"But to be honest, the calls were even on both sides. There were missed calls for Iowa, there were missed contacts for UConn. And to make that call at the very end of the game to me, just felt like it took away an opportunity for players to make plays.

"That call, to be honest, I don't even know if I can say this on TV, but that called sucked".

After a tough back-and-forth fight, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes are now just one game away from being honored as this year's national championship. This will be the final accomplishment for Clark ahead of the 2024 WNBA draft as she has already gone on to break several all-time NCAA records, including the leading scorer in college basketball for both men's and women's.

Caitlin Clark's stats against UConn

Caitlin Clark was the second-best scorer for her team against the Huskies, as Hannah Stuelke took the lead with 23 points. Clark finished the night with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Hawkeyes now gear up for the finale against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Can Catilin Clark go on to end her collegiate career with a national title to her name? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

