5 college basketball players that proved to be NBA busts ft. Adam Morrison 

Some of the great college basketball players of all time went on to become legendary NBA players. From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Michael Jordan, Carmelo Anthony to Anthony Davis, there are plenty of college basketball stars turned pro stars. However, that's not always the case. Sometimes, college stars become NBA flops, a stark reminder that college glory and a high draft pick don't always guarantee a great pro career.

Whether it's a bad fit for the pro game, continued injury issues or just bad luck, there are a million reasons why college basketball heroes sometimes turn into NBA zeroes. But even within the legion of flops, some guys hit harder than others.

Here are five players who were college basketball legends, but became NBA afterthoughts:

UConn center Hasheem Thabeet was a defensive star in college. After going second in the 2009 NBA Draft, he was a non-factor in the NBA.

#1. Adam Morrison, Gonzaga

Morrison was a college basketball legend. A three-season standout, he scored 28.1 points per game in his junior season (2005-06). Morrison won the Wooden Award that year. He also shot 42.8% from 3-point range. With his floppy hair, unkempt appearance and amazing scoring ability, Morrison drew college comparisons to Larry Bird.

But after going No. 3 in the 2006 NBA draft, Morrison's career took a nosedive. He did score 11.8 ppg as a rookie, but Morrison then blew out his knee and the remainder of his career was checked by injuries and inconsistency. He played in just 161 NBA games, ending his NBA career at age 25.

#2. Bo Kimble, Loyola Marymount

Kimble was a high-scoring guard who became a star with Loyola Marymount. Paul Westhead's team scored massive numbers of points in a run-and-gun system and Kimble became his superstar. Kimble scored 2,010 points at LMU, but he's best known for the 1990 season when he led the team to the Elite Eight. Kimble scored 35.3 ppg and hit 46% of his 3-point shots.

Taken No. 8 in the 1990 NBA draft, Kimble simply never got going in the NBA. He played in 96 NBA games over parts of three seasons, scoring just 5.5 ppg and shooting 38.6% for his career.

All of this said, Kimble is best remembered for the tragedy that surrounded the 1990 season. His best friend, teammate Hank Gathers, tragically died during the semifinals of the WCC tournament. Kimble paid tribute by shooting in a one-handed style that was an homage to Gathers on his first free throw of every NCAA Tournament game.

#3. Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina

In his defense, Tyler Hansbrough was one of the most decorated college basketball players ever. Almost anything in the NBA was destined to be a disappointment after his college career. A four-time consensus All-American, Hansbrough had 2,872 points and 1,219 rebounds at North Carolina. He also won an NCAA title as a senior in 2009.

Hansbrough was selected No. 13 in the 2009 NBA draft. But he was never really more than a rotation player at the next level. In seven NBA seasons, Hansbrough only started 50 total games. He scored 6.7 ppg and ended his pro career playing in China.

#4. Jimmer Fredette, BYU

Fredette was a 6-foot-2 guard who could create offense in the blink of an eye. Over four seasons, Fredette totaled 2,599 points and 296 3-point shots. A three-time All-Mountain West Conference pick, Fredette scored 32.3 ppg as a senior. He made 124 3-point shots and shot 89.4% from the free throw line. He scored 32, 34 and 32 in his three NCAA Tournament games that season.

But once Fredette went No. 10 in the 2011 NBA draft, the world was much different. The former college basketball National Player of the Year started only seven games total in the NBA. He scored 6.0 ppg over parts of six NBA seasons. Fredette's best professional moments were with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

#5. Hasheem Thabeet, UConn

Thabeet was an unfinished player even at the collegiate level. He scored just 1,028 points at UConn. But the 7-foot-3 Thabeet was a defensive monster. He grabbed 847 rebounds and blocked 417 shots. Thabeet was a consensus All-American at center and was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

Given Thabeet's massive size and defensive skills, he was certain to be an intriguing NBA prospect. But his selection with the No. 2 pick of the 2009 NBA draft was something of a surprise. Thabeet never really grew into the NBA game. Before he could finish his rookie season, he was assigned to the NBA Developmental League.

In 224 NBA games, Thabeet averaged 2.2 ppg. Even his defensive skills weren't particularly impactful. Thabeet blocked 184 shots in the NBA and was out of the NBA by 2014.

Who do you think is the biggest college-star-to-NBA bust ever? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

