Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks reveals how 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award finalist Georgia Amoore's confidence had soared

Kentucky Wildcats coach Kenny Brooks commented on guard Georgia Amoore's rise in confidence in the latest episode of his podcast. He shared that the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award finalist was uncertain about her skillset at the start of her sophomore year.

With that, he reflected on Amoore's evolution into a self-assured player.

"Her sophomore year, I would ask her who the best player is on the floor and she would respond with a question: 'Me?'" he said. "About the end of that year, she started responding with a statement: 'Me.'"

Georgia Amoore is currently in her senior year, averaging 18.8 points and 6.9 assists on 42.4% shooting in a tough SEC conference. She has been Kentucky's first scoring and playmaking option the entire year, leading them to an 11-5 conference record.

Kenny Brooks' words hold weight when looking at Amoore's performances throughout her sophomore year.

She averaged 7.5 points, 5.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds on 36.8% shooting in her first seven contests. However, she then produced back-to-back 20-point games against FSU and then-No. 15 Duke.

Amoore then churned out an efficient eight-game stretch in January and February, averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds on 43.7% shooting. Four of these contests came against ranked opponents.

Who will Kenny Brooks and Georgia Amoore face in the SEC Conference Tournament?

The Wildcats earned two bye games behind their conference record and will begin their SEC tourney on Mar. 7. The first round of the tournament began on Mar. 5.

Kenny Brooks and Georgia Amoore's first contest will be either Oklahoma or Georgia, depending on the winner of round two. With that, Kentucky will face Vanderbilt, Tennessee, or the defending champions South Carolina in the semifinal.

UK has faced every abovementioned team at least once in the last two months. It defeated every team with at least a nine-point differential except the Gamecocks, losing 78-66 in the last game of the season.

