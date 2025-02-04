Kentucky's Georgia Amoore drops 1-word reaction as Maddyn Lynn Greenway completes 4,000 points as a junior

Class of 2026 recruit Maddyn Lynn Greenway is a well-known Georgia Amoore fan, and the guard just got a shout-out from the Kentucky Wildcats star. Greenway, a junior at Providence Academy, scored 38 points in a 101-68 win against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, crossing the 4,000-point mark.

Overtime Select shared the news of Greenway's achievement on Instagram on Monday.

"Dropping 4,000 career points as a junior is INSANE 🤯🤯," the caption read.

Georgia Amoore reacted to Maddyn Lynn Greenway's achievements in the comments:

"sissssss @maddyngreenway."

Georgia Amoore's reaction to Greenway's achievement (Credits: Instagram/@overtimeselect)

The Maddyn Lynn Greenway and Georgia Amoore connection

Maddyn Lynn Greenway committed to Kentucky in November 2024, choosing the Wildcats over Duke, Clemson, Iowa, Stanford and UCLA. Her parents, former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway and former Division I cross country & track athlete Jenni, played for the Hawkeyes.

“I have always been a Hawkeye fan,” Greenway said. “My decision was probably a little hard on my dad. Both of my parents have been very supportive. They never put any pressure on me where to go.”

Greenway has been watching Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks and Georgia Amoore since they were at Virginia Tech, but she didn't want to play for the Hokies. Her Providence coach, Conner Goetz, was the first to introduce Brooks and Amoore to the junior, as he found her similar to the former Hokies guard.

“That summer we got connected with coach Brooks and coach Rad (Radvile Autukaite, UK’s recruiting coordinator),” Goetz said. “A good relationship developed. Maddyn watched Virginia Tech’s Final Four run and kept watching Georgia.

“Maddyn is a big fan of Georgia, and I am also a huge fan of Georgia. She is so much fun to watch play and that Australian accent just makes her even more fun. You can tell she is a great teammate.”

When Kenny Brooks and Georgia Amoore made the move to Kentucky last year, Greenway was ready to take the big step toward college commitment. She took an official visit in October and was pleased.

"Once I visited the school I loved it," Greenway said. "I told my parents the first day, 'I’m going here.' I couldn’t envision myself telling Coach Brooks, 'No.'"

Amoore is playing her final college season with the Wildcats and is averaging 19.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

