Kentucky's Otega Oweh speaks out on reason behind decision to return to Mark Pope's squad: "Want to up my stock even more" 

The final day for college players to withdraw from the 2025 NBA draft is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the drama is ramping up as many players, including Otega Oweh, have made their decisions. Oweh told ESPN that he would be returning to Kentucky for his senior season after testing the draft waters.

Ad

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on X/Twitter that the 6-foot-4 guard is returning to Lexington — a huge addition for Mark Pope as he molds his Year 2 roster.

Givony added another post, quoting Oweh on his reason for returning to school instead of going pro this year.

"I got great feedback from NBA teams, but the consensus was to come back to school and have a great year," Oweh said. "I want to try and up my stock even more, and put myself in a position to win a national championship with all the possible accolades that come with that."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Otega Oweh is not currently projected in either round of ESPN's post-combine mock draft, which was compiled by Givony himself.

After spending two seasons at Oklahoma, where he averaged below 10.0 points per game, Oweh exploded onto the scene in his first year with Kentucky this past season, averaging 16.2 ppg and 4.7 rpg.

Otega Oweh believes Kentucky has talent to become nation's top team

Mark Pope's first season as Kentucky's head coach was not what many had hoped, as the team was eliminated in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

However, things appear to be looking up for the Wildcats, especially with the return of Otega Oweh and the addition of talents like Jayden Quaintance and Jaland Lowe through the transfer portal.

Oweh expressed his belief in the team's potential with all the new pieces around him.

"We have the talent to be the No. 1 team in the country," Oweh said via ESPN.com. "A lot of guys who are hungry to make that jump, and that intensity to go get national championship No. 9 for Kentucky. I'm excited to play with everyone. It will be a fun year."

The Wildcats made some noise in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in six players to bolster the squad for next season. Along with Quaintance and Lowe, coach Pope added Denzel Aberdeen from Florida, Mouhamed Dioubate from Alabama, Kam Williams from Tulane and Reece Potter from Miami (OH).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here