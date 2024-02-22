Kentucky vs LSU basketball injury report, February 21: Latest on Tre Mitchell, Jalen Cook and more

The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 8-4 SEC) will come up against the LSU Tigers (13-12, 5-7 SEC) on Wednesday night as the regular season draws closer. Coming off a significant win against Auburn on Saturday, the Wildcats are entering the game with a huge momentum.

On the other hand, LSU halted a three-game losing streak with an upset victory over South Carolina on Saturday. This gives the Tigers something to count on as they enter the game. Let’s examine the injury reports of both teams.

Kentucky injury report

Tre Mitchell

Tre Mitchell missed Kentucky’s last game against Auburn on Saturday after suffering a shoulder injury against Ole Miss in the previous week, making him a doubt for the upcoming game.

Head coach John Calipari provided an injury update, revealing that the veteran forward didn't participate in full practice on Monday. He, however, mentioned that Mitchell engaged in some running during the practice session.

Mitchell is averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season. He has started in all 22 games, building on his collegiate experience to prepare well for the professional stage.

LSU injury report

Jalen Cook

Jalen Cook missed two of the last four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in practice earlier this month. He was not in the line in the game against Tennessee and South Carolina. LSU head coach Matt McMahon made it known on Tuesday that Cook is questionable for the game against Kentucky.

“Cook has a leg injury that cost him the Tennessee game and the game against South Carolina, so we’ll see how he is at practice today, and how he responds will determine his status," McMahon said (h/t On3). "Wish I had a more definitive answer for you, but we’ll have to see how he feels tomorrow heading into the game.”

Carlos Stewart

Carlos Stewart has been out of action for the Tigers over the last few weeks. The shooting guard suffered a knee injury in January and has been sidelined since then.

According to HC McMahon, he is still recovering from his injury and will remain out of action for a while. There’s no timetable for his return. The junior averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 1.0 apg before getting injured.

Daimion Collins

Former Kentucky five-star recruit Daimion Collins won't have the opportunity to play against his former team on Wednesday night. He has been out of action after suffering a shoulder injury early in the season.

The forward is still recovering from the injury according to McMahon. But it remains unknown when he will be back on the Tigers’ lineup. Collin averaged 4.3 ppg and 2.2 rpg before getting injured.