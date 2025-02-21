Kevin Durant embraces Madison Booker as Longhorns pull up to show support for Texas legend vs Spurs

Madison Booker and others from the Texas Longhorns were at Moody Center to support program legend Kevin Durant on Thursday. The San Antonio Spurs, which usually plays home games at Frost Bank Center, hosted the Phoenix Suns in Austin as part of its I-35 Series. It is an initiative by the franchise to host select home games at the venue to engage a larger fanbase.

Ad

With Moody Center being the home of the Burnt Orange, players and other members of the women's basketball program attended the game to root for the 2007 Big 12 Player of the Year.

The university posted images of Madison Booker and Aaliyah Moore watching the team's pre-game rituals and while talking and posing with Kevin Durant in the locker room hallway.

"Had to come out and support @KDTrey5 🤘 #HookEm | @Suns," the post read.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Texas WBB also posted an image of Durant and Booker hugging, citing them as the best male and female players to don the #35 jersey for the school.

"Two of the best to wear 35 in burnt orange 🤘 #HookEm | @MaddiewitdaB_ @KDTrey5," the post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Durant was thrilled to play in Austin and soak in the atmosphere. The two-time NBA champion also planned to visit a few places closer to his heart. Before that, KD spoke about the city's basketball caliber and contributions to the growth of women's basketball.

"It's a basketball city, we've always had major support here for women's basketball," he said. "We have one of the greatest coaches, some of the greatest players that come through here ... a great talent in (Madison Booker), all down the line."

Ad

Durant scored 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting as SAS pulled off a 120-109 win.

Kevin Durant was a one-and-done at Texas

Kevin Durant played just one year for the Texas Longhorns, averaging 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks. KD had all the skillsets to make the leap from the high school level to the NBA like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

However, the NBA changed the protocol in 2005, citing that a player should be at least 19 years old and one year removed from high school to join the league.

Durant became the first freshman to put his hands on the Wooden Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback