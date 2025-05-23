"Kids would get real worried”: NC State HC Will Wade reflects on changes in college basketball due to NIL and transfer portal

NC State coach Will Wade reflected on the changes in college basketball due to the NIL deals and transfer portal.

Wade pointed out that the difference between today's players from the era before NIL and the transfer portal is how current they handle the situation.

"I think what used to be taboo — they're used to be a little bit more gentlemen," Wade said. (Timestamp 4:00). "Once they commit we're kind of good and there was a stigma attached to multiple transfers and kids would get real worried about transferring multiple times due to what people would say (about it)."

Wade believes the NIL and transfer portal have helped the players make better decisions in their careers.

"They're going to make a decision that's best for them basketball-wise, but also the financial component has to be there," Wade said (Timestamp 4:45). "You still got to have relationships and a good basketball situation, but I do think that kids are more apt to move now."

NC State's coaching staff recruited seven players from the transfer portal to boost the team's campaign in the 2025-26 college basketball season.

The Wolfpack transfer haul includes Texas Tech star Darrion Williams and McNeese standout Alyn Breed. The team is still looking for two more players to put them (in Will Wade's estimates) at least in the Top 25.

Will Wade believes coaches' control over players is not a trend anymore in the NIL, transfer portal era

New NC State bench tactician Will Wade pointed out that coaches' control is thrown out the window under the NIL and transfer portal era.

"You do that now two of your other kids are leaving. So I do think it helped. I think everybody ends up where they're supposed to be for the most part," he said (Timestamp 6:26).

Wade pointed out that the new parameters benefited the teams. From this, the coaches could identify high-caliber type of players from mid-major schools and sort out who were hyped as a superstar, but turned out to be a mid-major type of player.

For Will Wade, the new systems placed by the NCAA have leveled the playing field. Teams must have enough investment or marketing strategy to get who they want and develop a strong team moving forward.

Does Will Wade have enough tools to guide NC State in the 2025-26 college basketball season? Let us know your views in the comments section.

