"We need to add is some proven scoring": Heavily linked with PJ Haggerty, Will Wade reflects on NC State’s gaps

New NC State coach Will Wade reflected on the areas the team needs to address before the 2025-26 college basketball season starts.

Ad

The Wolfpack struggled last season, finishing 5-15 in the ACC and 12-19 overall. The lackluster performance led to the firing of veteran coach Kevin Keatts and the hiring of Wade from McNeese.

The first-year bench tactician buckled up to work, adding a crucial piece in Texas Tech star Darrion Williams. Though Williams' commitment from the transfer portal is already considered a big haul, Wade isn't satisfied.

"So far the number one thing we need to add is some proven scoring," Wade told Field of 68 After Dark host Jeff Goodman (Timestamp 0:43). "We have some guys who are going to make some big jumps. I feel good about that but you shoot 62 balls a game and we don't have all 62 shots accounted for. We have a steady dose of some shots that we need to that we need to give out."

Ad

Trending

Ad

NC State isn't included in ESPN's latest way-too-early Top 25 rankings, but if the 6-foot-3 guard transfers to NC State, he'll boost the Wolfpack's roster and make them a contender in the ACC and in the nation.

Will Wade hopes to gain two more players to be a Top 10 program

NC State coach Will Wade expressed optimism he'll get two more quality players to improve their stock in the 2025-26 season.

Ad

"With one we'll have a Top 25 ball club and we'll have a top 10-ish ball club if you add multiple," Wade said (Timestamp: 2:55). "We'll see what shakes out you never know how it shakes (in recruiting)."

Currently, the team has two returnees in sophomore guard Paul McNeil and senior guard Jordan Snell. Wade added three incoming freshmen in four-star guard Matt Able, four-star forward Zymicah Wilkins, and former French League U-21 center Paul Mbiya.

Ad

Meanwhile, Darrion Williams leads the list of NC State's seven transfer acquisitions. Other players Wade recruited from the transfer portal are Houston forward Terrance Arcenaux, Florida State power forward Jerry Deng, Butler's Colt Langdon, Michigan State's Tre Holloman, and McNeese State veterans Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed.

Since coaching the Chattooga Mocs in the 2013-14 season, Will Wade has never had a losing record. He then helped VCU, LSU, and McNeese reach the NCAA Tournament between 2015 and 2025.

And in his next coaching stint with NC State, he hopes to possibly help the Wolfpack win their third national title and first in 43 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here