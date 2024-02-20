Viral college basketball brawl during Texas A&M Commerce vs UIW catches instant fire on social media

The viral college basketball brawl between Texas A&M Commerce and UIW has left fans disappointed.

On Monday night, Texas A&M Commerce won 76-72 on the road against UIW. However, at the end of the game, when two teams went to shake hands, a brawl erupted, and it's not clear what caused that. Coaches and players from each team tried to separate the players involved in brawling but the altercation continued.

During the brawl, broadcast analysts said a "young girl" in the crowd was hurt while one of the team's managers had "blood on his face," according to ESPN.

Following the brawl, college basketball fans reacted to it and were surprised by the actions:

"Kids throwing their future away on National TV."

"Wow so sad not worth it where is these young men’s self control part of basketball wow back to learning board."

"I didn’t see not one punch get thrown. Bout to be a whole bunch of missed games, suspensions & career altering choices for no reason."

"How sad that people can't control their anger. What a disgrace to Basketball!"

Many fans were disappointed with the college basketball brawl and felt it was unnecessary.

Texas A&M Commerce & UIW release statement after college basketball brawl

Following the brawl on Monday night, Texas A&M Commerce and UIW released joint statements on the incident:

"There is no place in college sports for such actions," the statement read. "The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions.

"The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions as the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans is our primary concern."

Meanwhile, the Southland Conference also issued its own statement and said it would be looking into disciplinary actions:

"We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action," the Southland said in its statement.

"Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, spectators, and officials remains a top priority."

Texas A&M Commerce improved to 10-17 on the season, while UIW fell to 8-18.