Texas A&M Commerce issues statement after College basketball game brawl during UIW matchup catches heat on social media

Texas A&M Commerce and Incarnate Word released a joint statement following their college basketball game ending in a brawl.

Texas A&M Commerce was on the road to play UIW and the road team ended up picking up a 76-72 win. At the end of the game, as the two teams went to shake hands, a brawl started, and it's not clear what caused that. Coaches and players from each team tried to separate the brawling players but the altercation continued.

During the college basketball brawl, there were several players on the floor, and the broadcast analysts said a "young girl" in the crowd was hurt as a result of the brawl, while one of the team's managers had "blood on his face," according to ESPN.

Following the college basketball brawl, the two schools released a joint statement apologizing for their actions:

"There is no place in college sports for such actions," the statement read. "The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions.

The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions as the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans is our primary concern."

With the win, Texas A&M Commerce improved to 10-17 on the season, while UIW fell to 8-18.

Southland Conference issues statement after college basketball brawl

Not only did the two teams release a statement on the college basketball brawl, but the Southland Conference, where the two teams play, issued the following statement on the matter:

"We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action," the Southland said in its statement.

"Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, spectators, and officials remains a top priority."

Currently, it's uncertain if any suspensions or punishments will be handed out after the college basketball brawl.

Texas A&M Commerce is set to play Nicholls on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. UIW, meanwhile, will return to the court on Saturday as they go on the road to play McNeese State.