Kiki Iriafen Stats Tonight: How did USC star fare vs UCLA? (Feb. 13)

Kiki Iriafen and the No. 6 USC Trojans extended their winning streak to three games on Thursday night, beating the top-ranked UCLA Bruins 71-60 at Galen Center. Iriafen was one of two players to score in double figures for the Trojans, who handed the Bruins their first loss of the season.

Iriafen scored 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting. She was automatic at the charity stripe, knocking down all five of her free throw attempts. Iriafen came close to recording her ninth double-double of the season, collecting nine rebounds against UCLA. The senior forward also had three assists and one block.

Iriafen got off to a slow start, scoring just two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half. She turned things around in the second half, scoring 11 points during that period to help the USC Trojans make a late surge and record the come-from-behind win.

Here are Kiki Iriafen's stats from the game against UCLA:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Kiki Iriafen 36 13 9 3 4-14 0-0 5-5 3-6 0 1 3 0

Kiki Iriafen gets offensive help from JuJu Watkins in USC's win over UCLA

It wasn't just Kiki Iriafen who thrived against UCLA's defense. JuJu Watkins woke up from her offensive slumber, scoring a game-high 38 points against the Bruins. She shot 12-for-26 from the field, including 6-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Watkins grabbed 11 rebounds to record her sixth double-double of the season. She previously achieved that feat in the games against Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers and Ole Miss. The sophomore guard also dished out five assists.

Kennedy Smith (#11) and JuJu Watkins (#12) of the USC Trojans react against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Galen Center on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty

Watkins was terrific on the defensive end as well, recording a career-high eight blocks. She made history as a result, becoming the only player in the NBA, WNBA or NCAA Division I (men's or women's) this century to have at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and five 3-point baskets in a single game.

Watkins did most of her damage in the first half, scoring 25 points during that period. She shot 9-for-15 from the floor in the first two quarters, including 6-of-7 from the 3-point area.

Her fast start helped the USC Trojans build a 34-21 lead with 5:24 remaining in the second quarter. The UCLA Bruins battled back, however, finishing the first half on a 14-4 run to cut the Trojans' lead to three points at the break.

Iriafen and Co. will look to keep their winning streak going when they take on the Washington Huskies next at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Sunday.

