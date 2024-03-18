Kim English goes on ballistic rant as Providence misses March Madness - “I think the analytics are bullsh*t”

Providence won't go dancing in 2024, and Kim English doesn't seem happy about it. Despite making the Big East tournament semifinals and a regular season record of 21-13, the Friars missed out on an invitation to March Madness 2024.

Head coach Kim English wasn't happy about the decision:

"I think the analytics are bulls---. I think you can schedule bad teams in your non-league and beat the snot out of them – beat them by 50 and 60. And I think coaching for so long, it’s been a gentleman’s agreement, and you have a large lead at the end of a game, for health reasons you take guys out, to give other guys opportunities to play, you take guys out"

Providence's Kim English on the future of college basketball

The Big East is one of the most competitive leagues in college basketball, and English seems to think that it had a role to play in the Providence Friars missing out:

"But right now, there might be a change in college basketball. Scheduling to beat teams by 40 or 50 might be a thing to do. But when you get into this league, the analytics aren’t gonna look very good in league (play). Playing against some really, really good coaches... We played at Connecticut and I think they shoot 40% from the field," English continued. "We’re a good defense. They won the game. You should be credited for winning the game... I do think there are some flaws in the system."

The NCAA uses NET to determine if a team is worthy of advancing to March Madness. The tool is subdivided into the Team Value Index (TVI), which rewards teams for beating quality opponents, and the net efficiency rating, which is adjusted for the strength of the opponent and the venue of the game.

The Friars will now play in the National Invitational Tournament instead.