Kim Mulkey took to social media on Tuesday and shared a heartfelt moment with former LSU forward Aneesah Morrow after her selection in the 2025 WNBA draft. In her Instagram story, Mulkey posted the moment she embraced Morrow during the draft night held at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

“CONGRATULATIONS @aneesahmorrow24 🤍” Mulkey wrote.

Kim Mulkey drops 1-word reaction for sweet embrace with Aneesah Morrow after WNBA draft - Image source: Instagram/coachkimmulkey

Mulkey wore a multi-colored jacket with a mix of jewel-toned glass-like attachments.

Morrow’s impressive performances drew praise from Dallas Wings executive vice president and general manager Curt Miller, who highlighted her tenacity. Miller was quoted in an article by USA Today's Megan Hall on Monday.

“Rebounding has translated,” Miller said. “She goes and gets the ball. She's undersized, so it talks about tenacity; it talks about desire. We’re all looking to add dogs to our locker room and she’ll be a dog.”

The Chicago-born player and former DePaul transfer made an impact at LSU in her final year of college eligibility, as she averaged 20.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 47% shooting. Morrow’s performances helped LSU reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Aneesah Morrow was drafted by the Connecticut Sun as the seventh pick

LSU forward Aneesah Morrow was officially selected as the seventh pick by the Connecticut Sun in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The 6-foot-1 forward was impressive for Simeon High School, leading the squad to a 35-2 record and to the 2020 state championship. Morrow’s growth continued at DePaul, putting up 53 double-doubles and breaking the school’s single-season rebounding record (457).

After transferring to LSU, Morrow put up 22 double-doubles and 93 steals in her junior year, tying for third in LSU history.

During the 2024-25 season, Morrow led the NCAA with 13.5 rpg and 30 double-doubles, while she led LSU as the top scorer with 18.7 ppg. Her performances earned her the Katrina McClain Award as the nation’s top power forward and an All-SEC first-team selection.

Aneesah Morrow finished her college career as the third all-time in NCAA Division I history in total rebounds (1,714) and second in double-doubles (104). Throughout Morrow’s career across 136 games, she averaged 20.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.6 steals on 49.0 shooting (24.8% on 3-pointers).

