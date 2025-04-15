Kim Mulkey outfit: LSU head coach steps out in style sporting sequined jacket

Kim Mulkey is known for her iconic outfits, particularly her jackets. The LSU head coach loves to show off her sense of style on the sidelines, and she didn't dissappoint with what she wore to Monday's WNBA Draft.

Mulkey showed up to the New York City event in a beautiful coat resembling stained glass windows. The bottom half of the jacket and the collar were both a sparkly pink, while the top half and the sleeves were decorated with an assortment of different colored shapes.

The seasoned head coach just capped her fourth season leading the Tigers. LSU had a strong season, serving as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to top-seeded UCLA. Now, Mulkey is stepping out in style to show her support at the WNBA Draft.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-LSU vs NC State - Source: Imagn

Kim Mulkey's LSU star Aneesah Morrow goes No. 7 in WNBA Draft

Mulkey has produced the No. 7 pick in the WNBA Draft for the second year in a row. Last year, LSU star forward Angel Reese went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Sky. This year, fellow forward Aneesah Morrow went No. 7 to the Connecticut Sun.

Morrow had big shoes to fill in Reese's absence this season, but she stepped up. She led the nation in rebounds per game, with 13.5, and double doubles, with 30. The forward's 18.7 points per game and 2.5 steals led LSU.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Mulkey coached Morrow for the past two seasons. The forward began her college career at DePaul but really came into her own at LSU. Before Monday's draft, Morrow reflected on Mulkey's advice as she prepares to begin her professional career.

"I feel like she’s tried to instill as much confidence into me as possible," Morrow said. "Just staying and being who I am, she always encouraged that. Never change for nobody. She said to continue perfecting my craft and working on my game."

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

The confidence Mulkey instilled in Morrow is well deserved. The forward's stats speak for themselves and allowed her to be picked No. 7 overall in this year's WNBA Draft. She's a consistent performer with a versatile skill set and rebounding dominance. With Mulkey's support to guide her, Morrow will look to find success in the league.

