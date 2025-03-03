Kim Mulkey explains why she forced Flau'Jae Johnson to the bench despite green flag from LSU medical staff: "Doctor didn't tell her she had to sit"

LSU coach Kim Mulkey explained her decision to sideline shooting guard Flau'Jae Johnson for Sunday's game against Ole Miss to recuperate from a shin injury. The 5-foot-10 guard missed her first game this season, and Mulkey said in the post-game interview following LSU's 85-77 loss to Ole Miss that she would miss the SEC Tournament.

The four-time national champion coach said Johnson had suffered from the injury since the Lady Tigers' game against Texas on Feb. 16. The star guard continued to play until the game against Alabama, when she was limited to six points and made only two of 12 field-goal attempts.

She noted that allowing Johnson to rest and recuperate from the injury would help the player-cum-rapper and the Lady Tigers in the long run.

"I sat Flau'Jae (in the game against Ole Miss). The doctor didn't tell her she had to sit. The trainer didn't tell her she had to sit," Mulkey said (4:23). "This started before the Texas game and I encouraged her to sit then when your shins are hurting you, it's like your feet in your back when they are hurting you cannot mentally perform."

The LSU coach believes they have the luxury to rest Johnson even if they'll miss her almost 19 points a game average and her hard-nosed defense against their rivals' top scorers.

"I just decided after Alabama we're a three seed no matter if we won another ball game. So why not do it now," Mulkey said. (4:57). "The most important thing is to get her healthy before the NCAA Tournament begins."

LSU coach Kim Mulkey started Kailyn Gilbert and Last-Tear Poa to replace Flau'Jae Johnson

In Flau'Jae Johnson's absence for Sunday's game against Ole Miss, LSU coach Kim Mulkey tweaked her guard rotation. She started off-the-bench players Last-Tear Poa and Kailyn Gilbert alongside Mikaylah Williams in her usual three-guard starting five.

Williams and Gilbert delivered on offense, scoring 25 and 11 points respectively while Poa played tough defense on Ole Miss' backcourt players. Mulkey placed usual starter Shayeann Day-Wilson off the bench and gave additional exposure to sophomore Mjracle Sheppard, who finished with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals in 26 minutes.

LSU would need a lot of wisdom from Mulkey to keep the team fighting in the SEC Tournament despite losing one of its key players temporarily. The SEC Tournament will be held on March 5-9 and the NCAA Tournament will begin on March 19, giving Johnson two weeks to recover from her injury.

