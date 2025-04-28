Kim Mulkey is all hearts for ex-LSU star Aneesah Morrow's first training camp with Connecticut Sun

Aneesah Morrow departed from Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers as she declared for the WNBA draft on Apr. 14, where she was picked up as 7th overall by the Connecticut Sun.

On Sunday, the Sun shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring a series of snaps from their training camp, one of which featured Morrow.

Mulkey reshared the post on her Instagram story. Tagging Morrow, the LSU coach added three heart emojis in orange, yellow and white, which represent the colors of the WNBA team.

Screenshot via Instagram (@coachkimmulkey/IG)

Morrow was holding a board that displayed details about her, similar to the ones parents use to take pictures of their school-going children. The board displayed details about the guard like her height, team name and coach's name. Morrow also mentioned that she loves her niece.

Kim Mulkey recruited Morrow from DePaul in 2023, and she played two seasons with the Tigers, averaging 17.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. For her insane double-double numbers, Mulkey named Morrow "Double-Double Machine."

Morrow led the division in rebounding with 485 boards — the most in her career, surpassing 457 from her freshman season. She is also the second all-time Division I leader in double-doubles.

Kim Mulkey's LSU ranks No. 2 overall in the 2025 recruiting class

Six players from Kim Mulkey's 2024-25 roster have departed from the program via the transfer portal this offseason, including Last-Tear Poa and Sa'Myah Smith. Despite key players leaving, the Tigers have been working to build a solid recruiting class, ranked No. 2 behind Tennessee.

Mulkey landed Divine Bourrage, a five-star guard from Davenport, Iowa, who is ranked No. 7 in the country, according to 247Sports. Another five-star prospect, Grace Knox, a 6-foot-2 forward from California, committed to LSU last November.

The other two commits are four-star recruits, including ZaKiyah Johnson from Louisville and Bella Hines out of New Mexico.

Kim Mulkey was not pleased about seeing so many of her players entering the transfer portal, but said it is something that college coaches are going to have to deal with one way or another.

"For every player we lose, you hate it, but you bring somebody in. And my philosophy on that is bring in players that can help you continue to be relevant in women's basketball," Mulkey said in an interview with WAFB9 Sports.

LSU also brought three players in through the transfer portal, including Milaysia Fulwiley, Amiya Joyner and Kate Koval.

