Kim Mulkey jokes about fixing in Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight: "How much are they getting paid to take a lick?"

Millions anticipated Mike Tyson's hyped return to the boxing ring to face Jake Paul. The stage was set, and the crowd began to show up in Arlington, Texas, to witness the heavyweight match. Meanwhile, Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tigers just escaped adversity.

A 32-12 second-quarter run by Murray State brought the Tigers down by nine points at the end of the first half. However, Flau'Jae Johnson led the rally in the comeback win, scoring 25 points to lead all scorers in a 74-60 win for the Tigers.

In the post-game press conference, Coach Mulkey was asked if she felt Tyson was "too old" to beat Paul. After confirming if the fight had already happened (which it hadn't at the time), she first gave Tyson his flowers in her own way. Towards the end, she also had some jokes while predicting the fight's result. She said,

"Look, he's 57-8-9, how old is he? And this guy is twenty something? I dont enough about boxing but I just know, that's tough, that's tough, that's you know thirty years difference. Now how much are they getting paid to take a lick? He's probably like 'Yeah i'll take that lick' ha-ha" (13:00 onwards)

How Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers came back from adversity vs Murray State

After an 11-point lead in the first quarter for the LSU Tigers, Murray State outscored them 32-12 in the second quarter. This became the only quarter in Kim Mulkey's LSU career where her team was outscored by 20 points.

However, after being down nine points at the end of the second quarter, the LSU Tigers did not give up. They rallied back and took the lead to ensure this didn't become a game to forget for their coach. LSU won the game by 14 points.

What happened in the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight?

58-year-old Mike Tyson fought 27-year-old Jake Paul, on Friday at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas. While the experience was in Tyson's favor, Paul beat Tyson on a unanimous decision with the scores 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

However, both the fighters went home millions richer than when they entered that building. According to USA Today, Jake Paul is set to collect a $40 Million prize for his win, while Mike Tyson will get $20 million despite his loss.

